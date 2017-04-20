Discovery May Help Decipher Ancient Inca String Code

New clues to an old mystery about Inca language aren’t etched in stone. They’re tied in knots. (Nat Geo News)

How did khipu help shape South American geography?

Take a closer look at an Incan quipu, a mnemonic or linguistic system using knots tied in twisted ropes of wool or cotton. The long rope is called the primary cord, to which dangling pendants and subsidiary pendants are attached.
Photograph by Robert Clark, National Geographic

Nat Geo: Discovery May Help Decipher Ancient Inca String Code

Discover: Untangling the Ancient Inca Code of Strings

Nat Geo: South America—Human Geography

Khipu Database Project

