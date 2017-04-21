11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… horseshoe crab blood is an irreplaceable medical marvel—so biomedical companies are bleeding 500,000 every year. Read of the week!
Why do horseshoe crabs need compassion?
… how Denmark created the world’s greenest island, and how climate change caused a river to change its course.
How do you teach about renewable energy? Take our quiz to see how your answers match up with other educators.
… feds face a big obstacle in cybersecurity efforts: geography.
What is the geography of startup cities?
… five ways to make books with unfamiliar contexts accessible.
It’s World Book Day on Saturday, and the capital is Conakry, Guinea! We have some great recommendations for books from and about Africa.
… why man-eating lions prey on people.
How do scientists study the behavior of lion populations?
… scientists have created a fluid with negative mass. What?
Learn a little about our favorite engineer studying fluid dynamics.
… naked mole rats just got even weirder.
Naked mole rats, too, are part of the Photo Ark.
… indigenous myths carry warning signs about natural disasters.
How were ancient storytellers inspired by the world around them?
… scientists have discovered vast systems of flowing water in Antarctica, and a giant trash vortex in the Arctic.
What is the weirdest body of flowing fluid in Antarctica? Blood Falls.
… why a Lagos slum is producing Nigeria’s top soccer stars.
How does body type matter in sports?
… how a border wall will impact wildlife.
What animals bridge the beautiful U.S.-Mexican border? How are scientists studying them?