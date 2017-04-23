This Week in Geographic History, April 24 – 30

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.
Tuesday, April 25
By identifying the structure of DNA in 1953, James Watson and Francis Crick answered a fundamental question about how cells reproduce.
Map: DNA sequences and human migration
Background: Short video: What are DNA and Genes?
Activity: Learn how DNA samples are helping scientists reconstruct human migration routes.
Wednesday, April 26
The 1986 explosion of Chernobyl Nuclear Power Station in the USSR is considered the worst nuclear accident in history.
Map: Chernobyl
Background: Nuclear Energy
Activity: Watch this video about the Chernobyl disaster and its lasting impact.
Thursday, April 27
TDIGH: Mandela Elected President
Four years after being released from prison, Nelson Mandela was elected as South Africa’s first black president in 1994.
Map: South Africa
Background: Mandela freed
Activity: Explore this interactive timeline of Nelson Mandela’s life.
Saturday, April 29
TDIGH: Verdict Sets Off Los Angeles Riots
Deadly riots broke out in L.A. in 1992 after a jury found police officers not guilty in the beating of Rodney King.
Audio: “The L.A. Riots, As A Neighbor Remembers It”
Background: ABC News footage announcing the verdict
Activity: Use the video “America After Ferguson: Learning from Los Angeles” as a starting point for a class discussion.
Sunday, April 30
North Vietnamese troops captured the South Vietnamese capital of Saigon in 1975, ending the nearly 20-year war.
Background: Timeline of the Vietnam War and The Tet Offensive
Activity: Watch “Vietnam: The End of the War and the Draft” and discuss students’ view of the draft. Ask “How would you feel if you had been drafted?”