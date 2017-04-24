Mexico Picks Up 3,000-Year-Old Ballgame

WORLD

The finals of a revived 3,000-year-old ball game have been played in the Mexican city of Teotihuacan. (BBC)

Ballgames are a great introduction to ethnoarchaeology and anthropology—use our fun study guide for some help!

Discussion Ideas

Take a look at the first question in the “Questions” tab in our study guide on ethnoarchaeology and sports. It is tailored for study of the Mesoamerican ballgame.

What are some similarities shared by basketball and Mesoamerican ballgames that ethnoarchaeologists and anthropologists may want to investigate to better understand ancient Mesoamerican culture? Take a look at the first question in our study guide, this great article, or this interactive game for some help. Ballgame Both games involve a rubber ball. What might this tell us about the resources and economy of the region? The goal of both games is to keep the ball in play and score goals through a hoop. What other skills might this sort of athleticism benefit? In both games, keeping the ball in play involves allowing the ball as little contact with the ground as possible. Ball Courts Both games are played on a rectangular court. What might this tell us about the geography of the region? Both sets of ball courts are used for a wide variety of public functions, such as concerts, festivals, political meetings, and other types of sports. What might this tell us about the culture and public life of the society? Athletes Both games involve two teams. Both games frequently result in injury to players. What might this tell us about the value of the game? How do you think both cultures treated injured athletes? Both games feature uniforms and protective gear, such as masks and knee guards. What materials do you think ancient Mesoamericans might have used for protective gear?



Try playing pok-ta-pok! (No decapitation allowed.) Use a volleyball or rubber ball. (No nine-pound weights allowed.) Try to keep the ball in play using your head, thighs, elbows, and torso—shoulders hips, belly, butt! What can you learn from this sort of experimental archaeology? What muscles are you using? What body types might excel at pok-ta-pok? Use our study guide for some help. How is the coordination required in pok-ta-pok different than coordination used to maneuver the ball in basketball or soccer? What protective clothing or gear might help you avoid injury? Do you think the elbow pads and feather headdresses worn by ancient players were decorative, practical, or both? (Remember, those balls were pounds-thick and could easily break bones.) Who do you think played pok-ta-pok in ancient Mesoamerica? Men, women, or both? Children or adults? Do you think it was an elite sport available to a few, or do you think there were “pickup” games in random jungle clearings? Why?



