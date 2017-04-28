11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… you can learn a lot about American—really, Southern—identity by thinking about doughnuts. Read of the week!
… the daily routine of “wake up, cross the border, go to school.”
Use our lesson to help students understand the implications of political borders.
… how groundskeepers give baseball teams the winning edge.
Navigate New York’s baseball stadiums, new and old, with our interactive map!
… where the world’s most unequal countries are.
How do you teach about inequality and distribution?
… half of all species on Earth are on the move.
What is a species range, and how does it change?
… how to resurrect a lost language.
What modern languages are a risk of extinction?
… why scientists are listening to insects’ wings
How might wingbeats help track an infestation of insects?
… how to make a computer chip (it’s more interesting than it sounds), and how to become a Lego master builder.
What are the basic parts of a circuit?
… millions of lakes are shallower than we thought.
… Vermeer and other “Old Master” paintings aren’t that realistic.
Does this “Old Master” painting from the Dutch Golden Age look realistic?
… 26 tips to make a teacher’s workload manageable, and where US News says the best high schools in the country are.
