This Week in Geographic History, May 1 – 7

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.
Monday, May 1
TDIGH: Chicago World’s Fair Opens
The 1893 international exhibition showcased American inventions and boosted the image of recently rebuilt Chicago.
Map: Illinois
Background: The Chicago Fire of 1871 and the ‘Great Rebuilding’
Activity: Watch this video to learn about the inventions showcased at the Chicago World’s Fair, as well as the cultural trends at the time.
Thursday, May 4
In 1970, the U.S. National Guard opened fire on Vietnam War protesters at Kent State University, killing four students.
Visual: Video about the Kent State shooting and its aftermath
Background: The Antiwar Movement
Activity: Listen to this piece about how the Vietnam War can be explained through the music it inspired.
Friday, May 5
Though technically the holiday commemorates the Mexican victory over the French in 1862, it has evolved into a celebration of Mexican-American identity.
Map: Interactive map of the Battle of Puebla
Background: Five Fast Facts about Cinco de Mayo
Activity: Explore this photo gallery and discuss the history behind Cinco de Mayo.
Saturday, May 6
Since 1994 the underwater tunnel between Great Britain and mainland Europe has made travel faster and more affordable.
Map: Channel Tunnel
Background: Fast Facts about the Channel Tunnel
Activity: Learn how engineers built the Chunnel.
Sunday, May 7
TDIGH: Mountaineer Reaches All ‘Seven Summits’
In 1986 Patrick Morrow became the first person to reach the summit of the tallest mountain on each continent.
Map: The Seven Summits
Background: Collection of resources about mountains
Activity: Read about Wasfia Nazreen, a National Geographic explorer who became the first Bangladeshi to climb the Seven Summits.