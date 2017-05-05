11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… a digital archive of slave voyages details the largest forced migration in history. Resource of the week!
Browse through an interactive timeline of America’s “peculiar institution.”
… where oil rigs go to die.
Where are the Gulf of Mexico’s oil and gas platforms, wells, and pipelines?
… why king snakes win every fight.
Did you know king snakes migrate? All the way across a road.
… the weird status of Native American nations under the U.S. Constitution.
Where was the first Indian reservation?
… how detours help teachers grow.
Use our road map to navigate your detours.
… the Northwest Passage remains treacherous, despite ice retreat.
Where is the Northwest Passage?
… the five universal laws of human stupidity.
Our website has ways to help you break the laws of stupidity.
… Microsoft is making a major education push.
How have Microsoft and other tech companies coded students for success?
… the fine print in the ‘State of Black America’.
The biggest increase in the report came in the area of education. Don’t limit your teaching of black history to Black History Month.
… why dark matter matters.
How can the biggest science experiment in the world see in the dark?
… what walls mean.
How can you help students break down invisible walls?