This Week in Geographic History, May 8 – 14

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.
Monday, May 8
The day Nazi Germany surrendered is known as Victory in Europe Day (since WWII did not end until Japan surrendered months later).
Visual: Photo gallery about the fall of Nazi Germany
Background: Interactive timeline: WWII in Europe
Activity: Read this article about the end of WWII in Europe and discuss the “connect to today” question at the end.
Wednesday, May 10
The completion of the American transcontinental railroad in 1869 boosted westward expansion by cutting travel times from months to days.
Map: U.S. Railroads, 1870-1890
Background: The Oregon Trail
Activity: Explore this interactive map to see how the American West transformed from 1860 to 1890.
Thursday, May 11
TDIGH: Glacier National Park Created
In 1910 Glacier National Park in Montana became the tenth national park in the U.S.
Visual: Photo gallery of Glacier National Park
Background: National Park Service Created
Activity: Learn more about glaciers by reading about Antarctica’s “bleeding” glacier.
Sunday, May 14
TDIGH: Jenner’s First Smallpox Vaccination
The vaccine Edward Jenner invented in 1796 helped lead to the eventual eradication of smallpox in 1979.
Map: Global Smallpox Eradication
Context: Smallpox Eradicated
Activity: Read and discuss “Q&A on Measles and Vaccines.”
TDIGH: Polar Bear Listed as “Threatened”
In 2008 polar bears became a threatened species, partially as a result of climate change.
Map: Polar Bear Territory
Background: What is an endangered species? and The Endangered Species Act
Activity: Watch this video about the common ancestry of polar bears and brown bears.