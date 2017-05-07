This Week in Geographic History, May 8 – 14

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.

Monday, May 8

TDIGH: V-E Day

The day Nazi Germany surrendered is known as Victory in Europe Day (since WWII did not end until Japan surrendered months later).

Visual: Photo gallery about the fall of Nazi Germany

Background: Interactive timeline: WWII in Europe

Activity: Read this article about the end of WWII in Europe and discuss the “connect to today” question at the end.

Wednesday, May 10

TDIGH: Golden Spike

The completion of the American transcontinental railroad in 1869 boosted westward expansion by cutting travel times from months to days.

Map: U.S. Railroads, 1870-1890

Background: The Oregon Trail

Activity: Explore this interactive map to see how the American West transformed from 1860 to 1890.

Thursday, May 11

TDIGH: Glacier National Park Created

In 1910 Glacier National Park in Montana became the tenth national park in the U.S.

Visual: Photo gallery of Glacier National Park

Background: National Park Service Created

Activity: Learn more about glaciers by reading about Antarctica’s “bleeding” glacier.

Sunday, May 14

TDIGH: Jenner’s First Smallpox Vaccination

The vaccine Edward Jenner invented in 1796 helped lead to the eventual eradication of smallpox in 1979.

Map: Global Smallpox Eradication

Context: Smallpox Eradicated

Activity: Read and discuss “Q&A on Measles and Vaccines.”

TDIGH: Polar Bear Listed as “Threatened”

In 2008 polar bears became a threatened species, partially as a result of climate change.

Map: Polar Bear Territory

Background: What is an endangered species? and The Endangered Species Act

Activity: Watch this video about the common ancestry of polar bears and brown bears.