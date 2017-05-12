11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… Homo naledi looks great for her age … not a day over 350,000 years.
… Antarctica’s ‘Doomsday Glacier’ could spell disaster for a warming planet.
What’s going on in Antarctica?
… in space, no one can hear you snore. Because you’ll have a hard time sleeping in the first place.
How else does space impact the human body?
… human noise is threatening wildlife in national parks.
Find your park, love your park, enjoy your park. Quietly.
… dreams of the Stone Age have been dated in Southern Africa.
How old is the creative impulse?
… how just one data point could predict the collapse of an entire ecosystem.
Create your own imaginary ecosystem, from top to bottom.
… lawns are crops Americans are obsessed with, and biomasses are crops bunnies are obsessed with.
Avoid the lawn! Start xeriscaping.
… how mountaintop coal mining impacts life and landscape.
Navigate the geography of coal in the U.S.
… drought doesn’t cause famine. People do.
Investigate the paradox of undernourishment.
… smartphones are nothing less than pocket laboratories.
Put your pocket lab to use with the iNaturalist!