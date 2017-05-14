This Week in Geographic History, May 15 – 21

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.
Monday, May 15
TDIGH: Birthday of Sejong the Great
The 15th-century Korean leader’s legacy includes creating what many linguistics consider the best alphabet in the world.
Map: North Korea and South Korea
Background: Short bio of Sejong
Activity: Read about why hangul, the Korean alphabet, is so unique. Ask students how it compares to English? Spanish? Other languages they speak?
Wednesday, May 17
In 1954 the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed racial segregation in schools, declaring that “separate but equal” schools are “inherently unequal.”
Visual: 8 charts showing the return of school segregation
Background: The 14th Amendment
Activity: Answer these discussion questions and read testimonies on how Brown v Board impacted different people’s’ lives.
Thursday, May 18
TDIGH: Mount St. Helens Erupts
The 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens in Washington was the worst volcanic eruption in U.S. history.
Visual: Photo gallery: Before and After
Background: Info about how volcanoes form, types of eruptions, and effects
Activity: Read about the Yellowstone supervolcano and scientists’ predictions on when it will erupt again.
TDIGH: International Museum Day
Since 1977 the annual event has honored museums’ importance to education and society overall.
Video: The history of museums
Background: More info about International Museum Day
Activity: Following this year’s theme of “”museums and contested histories: saying the unspeakable in museums,” explore the National Holocaust Museum’s resources.
Sunday, May 21
TDIGH: Lindbergh Completes Transatlantic Flight
In 1927 American aviator Charles Lindbergh completed a solo transatlantic flight, setting an aviation record and launching him to celebrity status.
Visual: Timeline of aviation
Background: First Successful Airplane Flight
Activity: Read about another thing Charles Lindbergh was in the news for.