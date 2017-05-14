This Week in Geographic History, May 15 – 21

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.

Monday, May 15

TDIGH: Birthday of Sejong the Great

The 15th-century Korean leader’s legacy includes creating what many linguistics consider the best alphabet in the world.

Map: North Korea and South Korea

Background: Short bio of Sejong

Activity: Read about why hangul, the Korean alphabet, is so unique. Ask students how it compares to English? Spanish? Other languages they speak?

Wednesday, May 17

TDIGH: Brown v. Board

In 1954 the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed racial segregation in schools, declaring that “separate but equal” schools are “inherently unequal.”

Visual: 8 charts showing the return of school segregation

Background: The 14th Amendment

Activity: Answer these discussion questions and read testimonies on how Brown v Board impacted different people’s’ lives.

Thursday, May 18

TDIGH: Mount St. Helens Erupts

The 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens in Washington was the worst volcanic eruption in U.S. history.

Visual: Photo gallery: Before and After

Background: Info about how volcanoes form, types of eruptions, and effects

Activity: Read about the Yellowstone supervolcano and scientists’ predictions on when it will erupt again.

TDIGH: International Museum Day

Since 1977 the annual event has honored museums’ importance to education and society overall.

Video: The history of museums

Background: More info about International Museum Day

Activity: Following this year’s theme of “”museums and contested histories: saying the unspeakable in museums,” explore the National Holocaust Museum’s resources.

Sunday, May 21

TDIGH: Lindbergh Completes Transatlantic Flight

In 1927 American aviator Charles Lindbergh completed a solo transatlantic flight, setting an aviation record and launching him to celebrity status.

Visual: Timeline of aviation

Background: First Successful Airplane Flight

Activity: Read about another thing Charles Lindbergh was in the news for.