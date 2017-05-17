Landslides Help Explain How Life Reaches Remote Islands

Landslides are terrifying and dangerous for anyone caught up in them, but they may also have helped life spread around the world. (BBC Earth)

In this great photo, you can see a collapsed block of ice-rich permafrost and valuable topsoil on the coast of Drew Point, Alaska. How far do you think it could float?
Photograph by Benjamin Jones, USGS. Public domain

  • Outside big floating islands created by landslides, how else might plants and animals colonize remote islands?

 

TEACHERS TOOLKIT

BBC: Mega-landslides help explain how life reaches remote islands

Nat Geo: What is a landslide?

Nat Geo: What is an island?

(extra credit!) Journal of Biogeography: Evidence for mega-landslides as drivers of island colonization

