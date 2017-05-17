Landslides Help Explain How Life Reaches Remote Islands

ENVIRONMENT

Landslides are terrifying and dangerous for anyone caught up in them, but they may also have helped life spread around the world. (BBC Earth)

What is a landslide? Use our reference resource to learn more.

Outside big floating islands created by landslides, how else might plants and animals colonize remote islands? “Rafting,” in which relatively few species cling to buoyant materials (such as that floating log mentioned above), is a familiar way that plants and animals travel vast expanses of the ocean. Wind, which can carry seeds and pollen, can deliver life to remote islands. Bird droppings are also an important way biomass is dispersed.



