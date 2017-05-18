A Teenager Just Built The World’s Lightest Satellite—and NASA’s Launching It

SCIENCE

An Indian teenager has not only produced A 64-gram (0.14-pound) satellite, NASA has agreed to launch it next month. (Science Alert)

  • What makes the Kalam Sat’s casing so intriguing to NASA and the rest of the space community?
    • If it works, that casing will be efficient and affordable to both develop and launch. Shaarook and his team created the satellite and its casing for less than $1,561.

 

TEACHERS TOOLKIT

Science Alert: A Teenager Just Built The World’s Lightest Satellite – And NASA’s Launching It

Quartz: An 18-year-old Indian just may have designed the world’s lightest satellite

Nat Geo: So, You Want to Build a Satellite? video study guide

NASA: What Is a Satellite?

