A Teenager Just Built The World’s Lightest Satellite—and NASA’s Launching It

SCIENCE

An Indian teenager has not only produced A 64-gram (0.14-pound) satellite, NASA has agreed to launch it next month. (Science Alert)

So, you want to build a satellite? Watch our video to see what’s involved.

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit.

Discussion Ideas

What makes the Kalam Sat’s casing so intriguing to NASA and the rest of the space community? If it works, that casing will be efficient and affordable to both develop and launch. Shaarook and his team created the satellite and its casing for less than $1,561.



TEACHERS TOOLKIT

