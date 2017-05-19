11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… the eight adult skills every 18-year-old should have.
Our Learning Framework can help develop those skills!
… no one lives on the Pacific island that’s covered in 38 million pieces of our trash.
How did all that trash get to an uninhabited island?
… where have all the insects gone.
Help support some of our favorite insects—bees—by building a bee hotel!
… how grades really work.
Help your students make the grade with our Common Core ELA resources.
… sensory-substitution devices can help the visually impaired “see with their tongue.”
… there are feral monkeys in Texas and koalas with chlamydia in Australia.
Put GIS in action to help save koalas.
… giant balloons are helping flood-hit Peruvians get online.
How do engineers get those balloons to go to the right place?
… a jigsaw puzzle once helped determine an immigrant’s fate.
What bureaucracy did immigrants face at Ellis Island?
… the idea that it’s easier to multiply and divide with Arabic numerals than Roman numerals is a myth.
How do you use Roman numerals? Find out here.
… most of California’s salmon could be extinct in 100 years.
You won’t believe the source of the world’s most sustainable salmon.
… yawning may promote social bonding, even between dogs and humans.
Do classroom pets foster empathy and compassion among your students? Does yawning?