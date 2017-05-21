This Week in Geographic History, May 22 – 28

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.
Monday, May 22
TDIGH: International Day for Biological Diversity
The UN created this day in 2000 to raise awareness about protecting living organisms in ecosystems around the world.
Map: Interactive geo-tour of biodiversity in the Amazon
Background: What is biodiversity?
Activity: Do a bioblitz in your backyard!
TDIGH: Valdivia Earthquake Strikes Chile
The magnitude 9.5 earthquake that struck southern Chile in 1960 remains the most powerful earthquake on record.
Map: Plate Tectonics
Background: Video explaining what causes earthquakes
Activity: Using this map of where major earthquakes have occurred and the plate tectonics map , ask students if they notice a pattern to where earthquakes occur. (Answer: The Ring of Fire)
Thursday, May 25
TDIGH: First Public Television Broadcast in U.S.
Since 1953 public television stations have brought viewers educational and entertaining programs such as Sesame Street and Downton Abbey.
Map: Find your local public television station
Background: How public media works
Activity: Read about President Trump’s plans to cut funding for public broadcasting.
Saturday, May 27
TDIGH: Golden Gate Bridge Opens
California’s iconic bridge was the world’s longest suspension bridge when it opened in 1937.
Visual: Photo of the bridge with fast facts
Background: More info, including a diagram comparing bridge sizes
Activity: Golden Gate Bridge coloring page
Sunday, May 28
The 1830 act led to the brutal forced relocation of 46,000 Native Americans in order to make room for white settlement and slavery in the West.
Map: Native American tribes in North America
Context: Why President Jackson wanted to relocate Native Americans
Activity: Watch the short video “Trail of Tears: Are the Cherokee an Independent Nation?” Ask students to share their view on President Jackson’s choice to defy a Supreme Court decision.