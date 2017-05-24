SCIENCE

Pseudoscientific claims that music helps plants grow have been made for decades, despite evidence that is shaky at best. Yet new research suggests some flora may be capable of sensing sounds, such as the gurgle of water through a pipe or the buzzing of insects. (Scientific American)

It’s a great time to play ‘Viridi’—and vocally tend your garden!

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit. Heads-up: There are a lot of great links in today’s post!

Discussion Ideas

OK, so what is sound? Sound is a series of vibrations created by waves of pressure (sound waves) and transmitted through a medium such as air or water. “In space, no one can hear you scream.” That’s actually true. In the near-vacuum of outer space, there is no medium to transmit sound. (If you find yourself in interstellar space trying to scream, however, you have bigger problems than acoustics.)



Why would it be a surprise if plants could hear? Corny jokes aside, plants don’t have ears. Many scientists are skeptical that plants have structural organs that allow them to detect and process sound waves.



TEACHERS TOOLKIT

Scientific American: Can Plants Hear?

Nat Geo: Game of the Week: Viridi

Encyclopedia of Life: What is a Plant?