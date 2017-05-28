This Week in Geographic History, May 29 – June 4

· by · in Classroom Ideas, Main, Weekly Warm-Up. ·

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.

Monday, May 29

EVEREST

Tents and Tibetan prayer flags line Mount Everest Base Camp in Nepal. Photograph by Andy Bardon, National Geographic.

TDIGH: First Successful Summit of Mount Everest

In 1953 two mountaineers were the first to make it to the summit of the highest elevation in the world.

Map: Surface Elevation

Background: Fast Facts about Mount Everest

Activity: Learn more about the 2014 disaster on Everest, including how avalanches happen, then engage your class in discussion questions about the business of climbing Everest.

 

Tuesday, May 30

NGS Picture Id:2461133

This composite image of Mars was captured by India’s Mars Orbiter Mission probe. Photograph by USGS, NASA, National Geographic.

TDIGH: NASA Launches Mariner 9 to Study Mars

The unmanned space probe that NASA launched in 1971 sent back images of volcanoes and canyons on Mars.

Map: Mars

Background: Mars facts from NASA

Activity: What does water on the Red Planet mean?

 

Wednesday, May 31

TDIGH: Johnstown Flood

The 1889 man-made flood in Pennsylvania resulted in more than 2,000 deaths and changed how lawsuits are handled.

Map: Interactive flood information map of U.S.

Background: What is a flood plain? and facts about the 1889 flood

Activity: Read about the negative results of dams and the positive. Ask students if they think that the good things about dams outweigh the bad.

 

Saturday, June 3

TDIGH: Zoot Suit Riots

In 1943 white police and military servicemen in L.A. engaged in a series of violent conflicts with Latinos.

Visual: Watch a brief video about the play “Zoot Suit”

Background: More information about the riots

Activity: Read and discuss this article about police brutality toward Latinos.

 

Sunday, June 4

Scanned by: Retouched by: DT-AA QC'd by: DT-KM

Students play dead on top of a Chinese flag to protest the Tiananmen Square Massacre of 1989. Photograph by Jodi Cobb, National Geographic.

TDIGH: Tiananmen Square Massacre

Though the exact death toll remains unknown, several hundred to a thousand people were killed in China in 1989 for peacefully protesting government policies.

Visual: Photo gallery: “Tiananmen, Then and Now”

Background: The Two Chinas

Activity: Explore this timeline of the 1989 protests and massacre and discuss the impact of the Chinese government’s decision to use military force.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s