Jupiter Gets its Close-Up

SCIENCE

The first science results from NASA’s Juno mission to Jupiter portray the largest planet in our solar system as a complex, gigantic, turbulent world. (NASA)

D’you know about Juno? Catch up with our media-rich study guide!

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit.

Discussion Ideas

Juno is providing new information on the structure of Jupiter’s belts and zones. What are belts and zones? Belts and zones describe the striped configuration of Jupiter’s clouds. Belts are dark bands of clouds, generally thin and located at fairly low altitudes. Zones are light bands of clouds, generally thicker than belts and located at high altitudes. Zones have lighter colors than belts due to a higher concentration of ammonia and light-reflecting ammonia ice. One of the fascinating facts relayed by Juno is that these cloudy features may be more wispy than we thought. They didn’t show up when measured with microwave radiation. “These zones and belts either don’t exist or this instrument isn’t sensitive to it for some reason,” Bolton said. A band of ammonia in Jupiter’s equatorial region, however, was “the most startling feature that was brand-new and unexpected.”



Juno’s initial observations indicate that the processes that create polar auroras seem to work differently on Jupiter than Earth. How so? Skim our reference resource on Earth’s auroras for some help. On Earth, auroras appear as charged particles from the sun (the solar wind) interact with particles from Earth’s magnetic field. On Jupiter, Juno detected charged particles from inside the planet exiting the atmosphere and interacting with the planet’s magnetosphere. (That is so weird.)



TEACHERS TOOLKIT

