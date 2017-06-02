11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… why Los Angeles doughnut boxes are pink. Read of the week!
Revisit our favorite geographic doughnuts, beignets.
… the world is running out of sand.
Learn more about sand dunes with our reference resource.
… there are genuine nut jobs in California.
How are nuts—even hijacked nuts—a part of globalization?
… how the war changed Ramadan in Baghdad.
… scientists extracted the first genome from an Egyptian mummy.
What’s the newest view of the most famous Egyptian mummy, King Tut?
… the hangar opened for the world’s biggest airplane, and construction started on the world’s biggest telescope.
How did man-powered flight get started?
… organic cotton might be worse for the environment than regular cotton.
What’s the water footprint of cotton and other key crops?
… a former FBI agent is tracking down lost apples of the Pacific Northwest.
How did “Johnny Appleseed” contribute to the dwindling varieties of apples in the U.S.?
… 17-year cicadas are waking up four years early.
… voting might make us stupid.