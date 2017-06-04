This Week in Geographic History, June 5 – 11

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.

Tuesday, June 6

TDIGH: D-Day

The 1944 Allied invasion was the largest amphibious assault in history and helped bring about the end of WWII.

Map: The Allied invasion

Background: Interactive timeline of WWII in Europe

Activity: Listen to NPR’s story “Operation Tiger: D-Day’s Disastrous Rehearsal.”

Wednesday, June 7

TDIGH: Vatican City Created

Established in 1929, Vatican City is the smallest independent state in the world.

Map: Vatican City

Background: More about the history and architecture of Vatican City

Activity: Read about how Pope Francis is changing the direction of the Catholic Church. Ask students what they think of the Vatican’s expanded role in global affairs.

Thursday, June 8

TDIGH: World Oceans Day

Since 1992 this day has honored the critical role oceans play and helped raise awareness for ocean conservation.

Map: Ocean Temperature

Background: More info about oceans

Activity: Learn about the Pristine Seas initiative and see which areas are being protected.

Saturday, June 10

TDIGH: End of the Six-Day War

The 1967 war tripled Israel’s territory and intensified the conflict between Israel and Palestine that continues to this day.

Map: Israel

Background: Britain Supports Zionism

Activity: Explore a map of ongoing conflicts around the world and choose from the discussion questions.

TDIGH: Equal Pay Act of 1963

Despite the 1963 legislation, women in the U.S. continue to be paid less than men.

Map: Gender Pay Gap by State

Background: More info on the gender pay gap and variables that affect it

Activity: Ask students to brainstorm ways to help close the gender pay gap (here are some ideas to start the conversation).