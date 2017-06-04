This Week in Geographic History, June 5 – 11

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.
Tuesday, June 6
The 1944 Allied invasion was the largest amphibious assault in history and helped bring about the end of WWII.
Map: The Allied invasion
Background: Interactive timeline of WWII in Europe
Activity: Listen to NPR’s story “Operation Tiger: D-Day’s Disastrous Rehearsal.”
Wednesday, June 7
Established in 1929, Vatican City is the smallest independent state in the world.
Map: Vatican City
Background: More about the history and architecture of Vatican City
Activity: Read about how Pope Francis is changing the direction of the Catholic Church. Ask students what they think of the Vatican’s expanded role in global affairs.
Thursday, June 8
Since 1992 this day has honored the critical role oceans play and helped raise awareness for ocean conservation.
Map: Ocean Temperature
Background: More info about oceans
Activity: Learn about the Pristine Seas initiative and see which areas are being protected.
Saturday, June 10
The 1967 war tripled Israel’s territory and intensified the conflict between Israel and Palestine that continues to this day.
Map: Israel
Background: Britain Supports Zionism
Activity: Explore a map of ongoing conflicts around the world and choose from the discussion questions.
Despite the 1963 legislation, women in the U.S. continue to be paid less than men.
Background: More info on the gender pay gap and variables that affect it
Activity: Ask students to brainstorm ways to help close the gender pay gap (here are some ideas to start the conversation).