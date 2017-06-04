This Week in Geographic History, June 5 – 11

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.

Tuesday, June 6

NGS Picture Id:632849

Allied troops land on Omaha Beach in Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944. Photograph by U.S. Govt. Coast Guard, National Geographic.

TDIGH: D-Day

The 1944 Allied invasion was the largest amphibious assault in history and helped bring about the end of WWII.

Map: The Allied invasion

Background: Interactive timeline of WWII in Europe

Activity: Listen to NPR’s story “Operation Tiger: D-Day’s Disastrous Rehearsal.”

 

Wednesday, June 7

TDIGH: Vatican City Created

Established in 1929, Vatican City is the smallest independent state in the world.

Map: Vatican City

Background: More about the history and architecture of Vatican City

Activity: Read about how Pope Francis is changing the direction of the Catholic Church. Ask students what they think of the Vatican’s expanded role in global affairs.

 

Thursday, June 8

NGS Picture Id:2221293

A spinner dolphin spins above the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii. Photograph by Brian J. Skerry, National Geographic.

TDIGH: World Oceans Day

Since 1992 this day has honored the critical role oceans play and helped raise awareness for ocean conservation.

Map: Ocean Temperature

Background: More info about oceans

Activity: Learn about the Pristine Seas initiative and see which areas are being protected.

 

Saturday, June 10

TDIGH: End of the Six-Day War

The 1967 war tripled Israel’s territory and intensified the conflict between Israel and Palestine that continues to this day.

Map: Israel

Background: Britain Supports Zionism

Activity: Explore a map of ongoing conflicts around the world and choose from the discussion questions.

 

ngs55_0530.tif

Women office workers relax during their lunch break in 1943. Despite the Equal Pay Act of 1963, the gender wage gap hasn’t changed. Photograph by B. Anthony Stewart, National Geographic.

TDIGH: Equal Pay Act of 1963

Despite the 1963 legislation, women in the U.S. continue to be paid less than men.

Map: Gender Pay Gap by State

Background: More info on the gender pay gap and variables that affect it

Activity: Ask students to brainstorm ways to help close the gender pay gap (here are some ideas to start the conversation).

