11 Things We Learned This Week

Bob Dylan's Nobel lecture was worth the wait. It's great.
… the significant benefits of long-term knowledge.
… wartime spies used knitting as an espionage tool.
… the best way to transmit satellite data is in an 18-wheeler.
… the U.S. education system may be producing a society of “smart fools.” Ouch.
… the complex story of Polish refugees in Iran.
… one of the world’s richest countries might be running out of food.
… a hominin cache in Morocco is altering the history of our species.
… how and why Silicon Valley billionaires are trying to remake U.S. schools.
… why men don’t live as long as women.
… scientists and the public aren’t always speaking the same language.
