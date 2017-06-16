11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… polluted water popsicles are making an impact. Resource of the week!
Think about what water pollution is, and use inexpensive materials to make some “pops” of water in your own backyard.
… Native American chokecherry pudding has medicinal qualities after all.
Learn how is Nat Geo’s new explorer Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim is raising the voice of indigenous knowledge about natural resources.
… it’s really hard to find Jewish food in Israel.
Culture and food and ritual, oh my!
… scientists may have found the “Eighth Wonder of the World” beneath a volcanic lakeshore.
See if you can find LakeRotomahana!
… wolves are being redomesticated.
How did wolves get domesticated, anyway?
… residents of a low-lying Maryland island may deny climate change, but they still want to stop it.
Map Tangier Island while you still can.
… the humble post office was once a hotbed of innovation.
Do you celebrate World Post Day?
… how the world’s earliest accountants counted on cuneiform.
Was the first person in history a cuneiform-using accountant?
… why older female elk so successfully evade hunters.
Zoom in on these smart cervids with our gorgeous map.
… Jupiter has 69 moons.
Does one of those moons harbor life?
… living with nuclear waste means remembering on a different scale. Great read.
How is Finland breaking new ground in finding a place for nuclear waste?