This Week in Geographic History: Title IX

· by · in Classroom Ideas, Main, Weekly Warm-Up. ·

We’re slowing down for the summer! Instead of our usual roundup of “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events, here’s a closer look at one historic event that connects to something in the news today. We’ve also matched it with a map or visual, background information, and additional resources.

Friday, June 23

NGS Picture Id:2471780

Individuals representing a broad spectrum of gender identities and expressions pose for a group portrait. Photograph by Henry Leutwyler, National Geographic.

TDIGH: Title IX

The 1972 law prohibiting gender discrimination in federally funded educational programs greatly expanded women’s access to higher education, revolutionized women’s sports, and created protections against sexual harassment.

Current Event: School vouchers and LGBTQ discrimination

If the school vouchers championed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos go into effect, would Title IX protect LGBTQ students?

Map:

State Schools Nondiscrimination Laws

Background:

Video about Title IX

Gender Revolution Educator Guide

Article about LGBTQ discrimination and bullying in the classroom

Proposed Student Non-Discrimination Act

Discussion Questions:  

  1. Do you think sexual orientation should be interpreted as part of “sex” in the original wording of Title IX?
  2. Why do you think there is no explicit protection for LGBTQ students in federally funded schools?
  3. Do you think private schools should have the right to exclude LGBTQ students and students with disabilities?

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s