This Week in Geographic History: Title IX

We’re slowing down for the summer! Instead of our usual roundup of “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events, here’s a closer look at one historic event that connects to something in the news today. We’ve also matched it with a map or visual, background information, and additional resources.
Friday, June 23
The 1972 law prohibiting gender discrimination in federally funded educational programs greatly expanded women’s access to higher education, revolutionized women’s sports, and created protections against sexual harassment.
Current Event: School vouchers and LGBTQ discrimination
If the school vouchers championed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos go into effect, would Title IX protect LGBTQ students?
Map:
State Schools Nondiscrimination Laws
Background:
Gender Revolution Educator Guide
Article about LGBTQ discrimination and bullying in the classroom
Proposed Student Non-Discrimination Act
Discussion Questions:
- Do you think sexual orientation should be interpreted as part of “sex” in the original wording of Title IX?
- Why do you think there is no explicit protection for LGBTQ students in federally funded schools?
- Do you think private schools should have the right to exclude LGBTQ students and students with disabilities?