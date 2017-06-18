This Week in Geographic History: Title IX

We’re slowing down for the summer! Instead of our usual roundup of “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events, here’s a closer look at one historic event that connects to something in the news today. We’ve also matched it with a map or visual, background information, and additional resources.

Friday, June 23

TDIGH: Title IX

The 1972 law prohibiting gender discrimination in federally funded educational programs greatly expanded women’s access to higher education, revolutionized women’s sports, and created protections against sexual harassment.

Current Event: School vouchers and LGBTQ discrimination

If the school vouchers championed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos go into effect, would Title IX protect LGBTQ students?

Map:

State Schools Nondiscrimination Laws

Background:

Video about Title IX

Gender Revolution Educator Guide

Article about LGBTQ discrimination and bullying in the classroom

Proposed Student Non-Discrimination Act

Discussion Questions: