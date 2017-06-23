11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… the breathtakingly sad story of the Chesapeake’s misguided war on cownose rays. Read of the week!
Use our activity to explore the concept of place in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
… what the worst smell in the world is.
Some cartographers can map their city’s stink!
… one Chicago school welcomed 89 refugee students this year, and 18 languages are spoken at another school in San Francisco.
What is life like in a refugee camp?
… Yellowstone grizzlies are no longer officially endangered.
Learn about the Nat Geo explorers who “helped save grizzly bears from extinction in the lower 48 states” while also bringing “the ecosystem concept to the fore of conservation.”
… bone-sniffing dogs are on the hunt for Amelia Earhart.
… plankton turns the Black Sea blue.
… where the most bike-friendly cities in the world are.
How do Europeans use pedal power?
… how the bombing encyclopedia of the world helped create the science of “catastrophe modeling,” and what the longest war in American history actually accomplished.
What do service members think the war in Afghanistan accomplished?
… indigenous Canadians are challenging wealthy Americans for a prime fishing location.
What traditional culture do the Innu belong to?
… the surprising link between egg shape and bird flight, and how to live with starlings.
Why are some birds losing the ability to fly, no matter what their egg shape?