This Week in Geographic History: Civil Rights Act of 1964

We’re slowing down for the summer! Instead of our usual roundup of “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events, here’s a closer look at one historic event that connects to something in the news today. We’ve also matched it with a map or visual, background information, and additional resources.

Sunday, July 2

TDIGH: Civil Rights Act of 1964

The landmark legislation ended segregation in public places and outlawed employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin.

Current Event: The Justice Department’s stance on civil rights and policing

As racial discrimination in policing continues, the Justice Department’s plan to review cities’ civil rights agreements on police conduct threatens to reduce accountability.

Map:

Mapping Police Violence

Background:

The 14th Amendment

Civil Right’s ‘Bloody Sunday’

Brown v. Board of Education

1963 March on Washington

Discussion Questions: