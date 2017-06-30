11 Things We Learned This Week

· by · in Classroom Ideas, Current Event Connection, Main. ·

This week, we learned …

… you can find your town’s indigenous history with one click. Resource of the week—and it comes with a Teachers Guide!

How does this compare to our older map of Native American cultures?

 

… what Mormon family trees tell us about cancer.

The Family History Library, operated by the Mormons, is the world’s largest library dedicated to genealogical research.
Photograph by Ricardo630, courtesy Wikimedia. Public domain

How did Mormons emigrate west?

 

… what Western Union has to do with the immigration debate—a lot.

Western Union wishes customers peace and prosperity at a bus stop in London.
Photograph by secretlondon123, courtesy Flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0

How might Western Union data help document human migration patterns around the world?

 

… many educators think there’s a skill not being taught enough in American classrooms. Thinking.

A series of tubes! A 1901 prediction of learning in the year 2000, or a diagram of the device on which you’re reading this.
Illustration by Jean Marc Cote, courtesy Wikimedia. Public domain

Our learning framework defines critical thinking as attitudes, skills, and knowledge.

 

… why the North Korean economy is growing.

Western sanctions against North Korea are not aimed at crippling the economy.
Photograph by Roman Harak, courtesy Flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0

Why is North Korea going dark?

 

… poor kids benefit from summer reading programs more than rich kids.

Illustration by James M. Gurney, National Geographic

What are we reading this summer?

 

… why music sounds better in a fast car.

What is your favorite place to listen to music?

 

… this amazing map fills a 500-million-year gap in Earth’s history.

Take a look at Earth’s shifting tectonic plates.

 

… Mumbai has one of the world’s largest collection of Art Deco buildings.

The gorgeous Art Deco-style New India Assurance Building was constructed in 1936.
Photograph by Colin Rose, courtesy Wikimedia. CC-BY-SA-2.0

How do Indian urban planners grapple with development?

 

… there’s a spectacular tradition of Muslim speculative fiction.

Flying carpets are just the start of Islamic sci-fi.
Painting by Viktor Vasnetsov, courtesy Nizhny Novgorod State Art Museum. Public domain

What other art styles has Islam influenced?

 

… kangaroos confuse driverless cars.

This road sign might confuse non-Australian drivers.
Photograph by Hossen27, courtesy Wikimedia. Public domain

What are some other reasons you can’t rely on automated cars just yet?

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s