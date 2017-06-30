11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… you can find your town’s indigenous history with one click. Resource of the week—and it comes with a Teachers Guide!
How does this compare to our older map of Native American cultures?
… what Mormon family trees tell us about cancer.
How did Mormons emigrate west?
… what Western Union has to do with the immigration debate—a lot.
How might Western Union data help document human migration patterns around the world?
… many educators think there’s a skill not being taught enough in American classrooms. Thinking.
Our learning framework defines critical thinking as attitudes, skills, and knowledge.
… why the North Korean economy is growing.
Why is North Korea going dark?
… poor kids benefit from summer reading programs more than rich kids.
What are we reading this summer?
… why music sounds better in a fast car.
What is your favorite place to listen to music?
… this amazing map fills a 500-million-year gap in Earth’s history.
Take a look at Earth’s shifting tectonic plates.
… Mumbai has one of the world’s largest collection of Art Deco buildings.
How do Indian urban planners grapple with development?
… there’s a spectacular tradition of Muslim speculative fiction.
What other art styles has Islam influenced?
… kangaroos confuse driverless cars.
What are some other reasons you can’t rely on automated cars just yet?