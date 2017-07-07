11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… a Syrian seed bank keeps growing. Read of the week!
… mobile phones haven’t transformed the Maasai. Yet.
How might mobile technology help the Maasai conserve big cats and protect their livestock?
… seabird colonies were discovered in the Atacama Desert, 70 kilometers from the coast.
… Chicago won’t allow high school students to graduate unless they have a college acceptance letter or a job.
What other requirements are new for graduates?
… you really can enroll in charms and transcribe magical manuscripts.(Hogwarts is in Chicago!)
Be careful what you translate …
… France will ban “all petrol vehicles” by 2040.
… Norway is digitizing Nigerian literature.
Get a great list of books from and about Nigeria and the rest of Africa.
… artifacts from a salvaged shipwreck may have been excavated without permission.
What was the Franklin expedition?
… the evolution of eyes, not limbs, led fish to land.
How might sharper eyesight benefit ocean animals?
… America’s future is Texas.
Explore, customize, and download a 1-page black-and-white map of America’s future.
