This Week in Geographic History: World Population Day

We’re slowing down for the summer! Instead of our usual roundup of “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events, here’s a closer look at one historic event that connects to something in the news today. We’ve also matched it with a map or visual, background information, and additional resources.

Tuesday, July 11

TDIGH: World Population Day

The UN established this day in 1989 to raise awareness about environmental and social issues related to population growth.

Current Event: World population expected to reach 9.8 billion in 2050

The UN recently raised its world population forecast to 9.8 billion people in 2050 (up from their previous estimate of 9.7 billion), noting that more than half of the growth between now and 2050 will take place in Africa.

Map:

Population density

Background:

NG Education resources on population

More about World Population Day

Mapping countries by population

Video: How will we feed 9 billion people?

NPR article with population growth graphs

Discussion Questions: