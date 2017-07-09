This Week in Geographic History: World Population Day

We’re slowing down for the summer! Instead of our usual roundup of “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events, here’s a closer look at one historic event that connects to something in the news today. We’ve also matched it with a map or visual, background information, and additional resources.
Tuesday, July 11
The UN established this day in 1989 to raise awareness about environmental and social issues related to population growth.
Current Event: World population expected to reach 9.8 billion in 2050
The UN recently raised its world population forecast to 9.8 billion people in 2050 (up from their previous estimate of 9.7 billion), noting that more than half of the growth between now and 2050 will take place in Africa.
Map:
Background:
NG Education resources on population
More about World Population Day
Mapping countries by population
Video: How will we feed 9 billion people?
NPR article with population growth graphs
Discussion Questions:
- Why do you think life expectancy has increased over the past decade? (Answers here.)
- What are some ways that governments can support family planning? (Use this resource to help guide the discussion.)