11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… NASA has new pictures of Jupiter—and you can help develop more! Resource of the week!
Learn more about Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, and the satellite that got there.
… what happens when Walmart leaves town. Great read.
How did “big box” stores like Walmart become a defining part of the 1990s?
… five map and compass skills every outdoorsman (and outdoorswoman!) should have.
Get started learning map skills with our great collection!
…what happens when someone tries to open an emergency exit on a plane in flight. (They fail.)
How do people survive flights in non-pressurized areas of the airplane?
… Ghana successfully launched its first satellite.
What other groundbreakers are launching satellites these days?
… how a middle-aged housewife discovered four new types of tessellating pentagons.
What are some other five-sided beauties?
… scientists can store images and movies in DNA.
… Kazakhstan is rediscovering its nomadic identity. On horseback.
What else is a part of Kazakh identity?
… there’s a secret tunnel under the Pyramid of the Moon.
… a manmade island built to save Lagos’ economy also threatens its existence.
Where else are coastal community engaging in land reclamation?