11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… everyone—everyone—is rethinking globalization. Read of the week!
… there’s a culture clash surrounding a teenage whaler’s tale.
How have people’s attitudes toward whales changed over time?
… teachers are sinking beneath student debt.
How can student debt impact your credit score?
… the Black Death was actually worse than you think.
Are rats off the hook for the Black Death?
… you probably could have outrun a T. rex.
What else are we learning about T. rex?
… schools across the country are watching as some New Hampshire teachers build new ways to measure deeper learning.
Customize and download your own map of the Granite State here!
… Americans and Chinese have very different ways of defining personal success.
How do scientists and entrepreneurs define success?
… there’s an atlas for the end of the world.
Create your own atlas with MapMaker Interactive.
… Germany just added a new letter to its alphabet. Don’t streß out.
How are other languages adapting to technology and globalization?
… a major climate change study was canceled. Due to climate change.
How is climate change redefining the Arctic?