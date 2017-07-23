This Week in Geographic History: International Tiger Day

We’re slowing down for the summer! Instead of our usual roundup of “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events, here’s a closer look at one historic event that connects to something in the news today. We’ve also matched it with a map or visual, background information, and additional resources. Check out our Pinterest board for more related resources.

Saturday, July 29

TDIGH: International Tiger Day

This day was created in 2010 to honor the biggest of the “big cats” and raise awareness about their status as an endangered species.

Current Event: Universities with tiger mascots create conservation initiative

This week four universities whose official mascot is the tiger—Auburn, Clemson, LSU, and Missouri—founded the U.S. Tiger University Consortium. The group is committed to developing a cross-disciplinary approach to conservation. Our own Alex Oberle at the University of Northern Iowa is at the forefront of this effort!

Map:

Tiger Ranges

Background:

Mascots and College Students Team Up to Save Big Cats

Big Cats, College Mascots, and Iowa Schools

Endangered species

Fast Facts about Siberian tigers

Big Cats Initiative

Conservation and Big Cats

What are tiger farms?

Discussion Questions: