This Week in Geographic History: Life on Mars

We’re slowing down for the summer! Instead of our usual roundup of “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events, here’s a closer look at one historic event that connects to something in the news today. We’ve also matched it with a map or visual, background information, and additional resources.
Sunday, August 6
TDIGH: NASA Provides Evidence for Possible Life on Mars
In 1996 NASA scientists discovered bacteria inside a Martian meteorite, providing evidence that life may have existed on Mars.
Current Event: Trump supports NASA’s mission to send people to Mars
Earlier this year, President Donald Trump signed a bill confirming support for NASA and its long-term mission of sending humans to Mars by the 2030s.
Maps:
Background:
What would a settlement on Mars look like?
“Mars Questions? We’ve Got Answers.”
Discussion Questions:
- Why is the presence of water an indicator of possible extraterrestrial life forms? (Answers here.)
- If humans settle on Mars, what do you think the hardest part of adjusting to life there would be?