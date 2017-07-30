This Week in Geographic History: Life on Mars

We’re slowing down for the summer! Instead of our usual roundup of “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events, here’s a closer look at one historic event that connects to something in the news today. We’ve also matched it with a map or visual, background information, and additional resources.

Sunday, August 6

TDIGH: NASA Provides Evidence for Possible Life on Mars

In 1996 NASA scientists discovered bacteria inside a Martian meteorite, providing evidence that life may have existed on Mars.

Current Event: Trump supports NASA’s mission to send people to Mars

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump signed a bill confirming support for NASA and its long-term mission of sending humans to Mars by the 2030s.

Maps:

Mars

Mars Globe

Background:

Martian Meteorites

“Water on Mars: So What?”

What would a settlement on Mars look like?

Life in Extreme Places

“Mars Questions? We’ve Got Answers.”

Discussion Questions: