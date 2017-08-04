11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… what happens when disadvantaged students are told they live in a meritocracy. Read of the week.How do our educators integrate ideas of equity in their classrooms?
… there is no such thing as a digital native.
There may not be digital natives, but there are digital storytellers, and our Fulbright-National Geographic fellows are some of the best!
… an aquatic robot is fighting toxic algae blooms.
How are kindergarteners imagining underwater robots?
… how to read a map, and how to navigate by the light of the moon.
Use our resources to learn map skills for elementary students!
… learning cursive might make you smarter.
How can gardening teach students about handwriting?
… the location of the worst Internet in America.
Only about 5.6 of adults in Saguache County, Colorado, are estimated to have broadband. Find the San Luis Valley, where Saguache County is located, on our tabletop map.
… protons are lighter than we thought.
… the animal kingdom is really a chamber of commerce.
How to scientists study animal behavior?
… nations are negotiating to protect fish in the open ocean.
How would students establish an open-ocean marine protected area?
… L.A. might be able to avoid the economic “Olympic Curse,” but Tokyo’s already way overbudget.
What sports will appear at the 2020 Tokyo Games?
… NASA is hiring a “planetary protection officer” to protect Earth from alien life.
It probably won’t be a job for Ellen Ripley. Has alien life already invaded Earth?