This Week in Geographic History: Solar Eclipse

We’re slowing down for the summer! Instead of our usual roundup of “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events, here’s a closer look at one historic event that connects to something in the news today. We’ve also matched it with a map or visual, background information, and additional resources.
Friday, August 11
TDIGH: Most Widely Viewed Solar Eclipse
In 1999, the last total solar eclipse of the 20th century was visible across northern Europe, the Middle East, and India, and was viewed by 350 million people.
Current Event: “Viewing The Great American Eclipse”
On August 21 a total solar eclipse will sweep across the United States for the first time in almost 40 years.
Map:
Background:
“Getting Ready for the Eclipse”
More info about the August 21 eclipse
Article about what you need to know for the August 21 eclipse
Discussion Questions:
- Why do solar eclipses occur? How are they different from lunar eclipses?
- What kind of information do you think scientists can learn from eclipses? (Answer can be found here.)