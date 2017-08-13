This Week in Geographic History: Nuclear Weapons

We’re slowing down for the summer! Instead of our usual roundup of “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events, here’s a closer look at one historic event that connects to something in the news today. We’ve also matched it with a map or visual, background information, and additional resources.

Tuesday, August 15

TDIGH: V-J Day

Japan surrendered to the Allies in 1945, less than a week after the U.S. dropped a second atomic bomb on the island nation. The Japanese surrender, known as “Victory over Japan Day,” marked the official end of WWII.

Current Event: Nuclear Weapons

North Korea’s recent threat to use nuclear weapons has prompted a closer look at other nations’ nuclear arsenals.

Map:

“Nuclear weapons: Who has what?”

Background:

Interactive Timeline: WWII in the Pacific

Nuclear energy

U.S. drops atomic bomb on Nagasaki

2016 North Korea hydrogen-bomb test

“Fact Check: “Is The Nuclear Arsenal ‘Stronger Than Ever’?”

Discussion Questions: