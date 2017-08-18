11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… there is no apolitical classroom. Resources of the week!
What are some of the best strategies to teach through tragedy?
… Chaucer’s back-to-school advice.
Get some ideas for going back to school with geography.
… you can speak elephant!
What are the communication styles of the African elephant?
… the grown-up joys of reading children’s books.
What books did we read this summer?
… whales are returning to the Bering Sea, and butterflies are returning to Scotland. Hurrah!
How does species range impact an animal’s endangered status?
… why turbulence is generally nothing to worry about.
Is climate change making turbulence worse?
… a record-breaking ice core is revealing information about the Ice Age.
Meet a geologist who uncovers the core secrets of our planet’s atmosphere.
… all about fashion’s “jobber market” supply chain.
Use the Global Closet Calculator to help students understand the supply chain of their own clothes.
… social and emotional learning (SEL) are key education buzzwords, but no one really knows what they mean.
Get started with this great collection of SEL resources.
… an L.A. mall is defying the retail apocalypse.
Are retail areas defined by tourists or locals?