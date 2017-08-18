11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …

… there is no apolitical classroom. Resources of the week!


What are some of the best strategies to teach through tragedy?

 

… Chaucer’s back-to-school advice.

Canterbury-west-Winter-Highsmith

What to wear the first day of school? Take hearte, and alwayes remembir that the best outfitte ys the outfitte that doth make thee readye to daunse and singe no mattir what challenge doth face thee. And thys doth differ for al folke. Canterbury Tales mural by Ezra Winter.
Photograph by Carol Highsmith. Public domain.

Get some ideas for going back to school with geography.

 

… you can speak elephant!

Pachyderms have a nose for news.
Photograph by Michael Nichols, National Geographic

What are the communication styles of the African elephant?

 

… the grown-up joys of reading children’s books.

Illustration by James M. Gurney, National Geographic

What books did we read this summer?

 

whales are returning to the Bering Sea, and butterflies are returning to Scotland. Hurrah!

White-letter hairstreaks like this beauty haven’t been seen in Scotland in 136 years. Until this week.
Photograph by Ian Kirke, courtesy Wikimedia. CC-BY-2.0

How does species range impact an animal’s endangered status?

 

… why turbulence is generally nothing to worry about.

Is climate change making turbulence worse?

 

… a record-breaking ice core is revealing information about the Ice Age.

NGS Picture Id:1528111

Scientists recovered an Antarctic ice core stretching back 2.7 million years—more than a million years older than the previous record-holder.
Photograph by Paul Nicklen, National Geographic

Meet a geologist who uncovers the core secrets of our planet’s atmosphere.

 

… all about fashion’s “jobber market” supply chain.

The fashion industry isn’t all leggy models like these.
Photograph by Robin Hammond, National Geographic

Use the Global Closet Calculator to help students understand the supply chain of their own clothes.

 

… social and emotional learning (SEL) are key education buzzwords, but no one really knows what they mean.

Get started with this great collection of SEL resources.

 

… an L.A. mall is defying the retail apocalypse.

Big box stores and online retailers have dealt serious blows to shopping malls like this one in Trotwood, Ohio.
Photograph by Nicholas Eckart, courtesy Wikimedia. CC-BY-2.0

Are retail areas defined by tourists or locals?

 

… where the world is most prone to soil erosion.

Tropical regions like the Amazon and Congo basins are most prone to soil erosion.
“Global rainfall erosivity assessment based on high-temporal resolution rainfall records”. Scientific Reports 7.

What is soil erosion and why is it important?

