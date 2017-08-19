This Week in Geographic History: The Slave Trade & Its Abolition

Check out our Pinterest board for more related resources!
We’re slowing down for the summer! Instead of our usual roundup of “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events, here’s a closer look at one historic event that connects to something in the news today. We’ve also matched it with a map or visual, background information, and additional resources.
Wednesday, August 23
TDIGH: International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition
The UN created this day in 1998 to ensure that the transatlantic slave trade stays in our collective memory, and to commemorate the 1791 slave uprising in Haiti.
Current Event: Editorial: Statues should honor slaves rather than slaveholders
In light of last week’s events in Charlottesville, this editorial examines the message that is sent by the U.S. government’s support for monuments to slaveholders, rather than to those who helped end slavery.
Map:
Background:
Interactive Timeline: A History of Slavery in the U.S.
U.S. Bans Importation of Slaves
Discussion Questions:
- Why do you think there aren’t more statues memorializing slaves in the years since the abolition of slavery?
- What do you think we should do with the Confederate statues once they are removed?