Four Reasons Why the Eclipse is Even More Awesome Than You Think

SCIENCE

It is important for scientists to help increase science literacy using “teachable moments.” Here, meteorologist Dr. Marshall Shepherd debunks four misconceptions about today’s solar eclipse. (Forbes)

It’s not too late to build a solar eclipse viewer!

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit.

Discussion Ideas

The first misconception Dr. Shepherd writes about is the configuration of the map above. Just because you’re not in the “path of totality” doesn’t mean you can’t experience the solar eclipse. What is “totality”? Totality describes the period during an eclipse when light from the eclipsed body (in this case, the sun) is completely blocked.



TEACHERS TOOLKIT

Forbes: Four Emerging Misconceptions On Social Media About The Upcoming Great American Eclipse

NASA: Eclipse 2017

Nat Geo: What is an eclipse? (reference)

Nat Geo: Build a Solar Eclipse Viewer (activity)

Nat Geo: Getting Ready for the Eclipse (blog)

Nat Geo: This Week in Geographic History: Solar Eclipse (resource collection)

NASA: 2017 Total Solar Eclipse’s Path Across the U.S.

Time and Date: Find Solar & Lunar Eclipses in Your City

Great American Eclipse: Future Eclipses in the 21st Century

Nat Geo: See the Solar Eclipse (study guide)

Nat Geo: Does the Wheel of Fortune Produce the Coriolis Effect? (study guide, more from the good Dr. Shepherd)