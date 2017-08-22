Why Is This Dog Blue?

ENVIRONMENT
While the dogs are reportedly fine, their appearance prompts a number of questions, chief among them—how did a bunch of dogs turn bright blue? (Nat Geo News)
What is turning Mumbai’s dogs blue?
Discussion Ideas
- Why are dogs in the Taloja neighborhood of Mumbai, India, blue? Consult the Nat Geo article, this Hindustan Times article, or the BBC video above for some help.
- Experts say the dogs took a dip in untreated industrial dye dumped as runoff in Mumbai’s Kasadi River. Nearly a thousand pharmaceutical, food, and chemical factories line the river.
- Read through our short reference resource on runoff. According to the resource, “runoff from human activity comes from two places: point sources and nonpoint sources.” Is the Mumbai dye point-source pollution or nonpoint-source pollution?
- The dye is point-source pollution, defined as harmful chemicals that enter a body of water from a single source. The factory associated with the dye is a detergent manufacturer.
- Is the blue dye harmful to the dogs?
- Not that we know of. Nat Geo reports that the dye washed off with a recent heavy rain.
- So, why are residents of Mumbai worried?
- Scientists, citizens, and conservationists are less worried about blue dogs than they are about water pollution. The blue dogs are an unusually visible symptom of a mostly invisible problem.
- According to the Hindustan Times, “levels of biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) — the concentration of oxygen required to sustain aquatic life — was 80 milligram a litre (mg/L).” Levels above 3 mg/L are unfit for human consumption.
- The Kasadi River is a major fishery, and fishermen have expressed concern that the polluted water is impacting fish stock.
- Allowing runoff directly into the river is illegal. “We will take action against the polluters as they are destroying the environment,” says a representative of the local pollution control board.
