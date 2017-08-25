11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… why Westeros is still poor. Read of the week!
What sort of resources and development contribute to a civilization?
… who has the most powerful kicks and punches in the animal world.
What animals would win gold in the “animal Olympics”?
… six strategies for mapping teen learning, and why we should set goals around tasks, not outcomes.
Should teens be allowed to vote?
… Italian highlanders may have Scottish roots.
How do scientists study ancient human migration routes?
… schools are phasing out home economics.
Personal finance is one of the best home ec skills you can have!
… anthropomorphized animals don’t teach kids altruism.
Debbie Reynolds, Charlotte, died this year. Sigh.
Does Mel the fish help you empathize with ocean life?
… thousands of Atlantic salmon have escaped to the Pacific.
Where is the source of the world’s most sustainable salmon?
… in the 19th century, STEM fields were considered much more appropriate for women than rough-and-tumble disciplines … like classics.
Are STEM jobs segregated these days?
… climate change may shrink the world’s fish.
How has climate change impacted sea life in the past?
… a peppermint patty powered the first ascent of Everest.
If a peppermint patty fueled the ascent of Everest, did a chocolate bar fuel the “Race to the Pole”?
… the Dead Sea can help you make a dress out of salt.
You can make a dress of salt, and you can also make a dress out of maps.