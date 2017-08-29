Harvey May Become the Rainiest Storm in U.S. History—and Here’s Why

WEATHER

Several factors have combined to make the storm wetter than most, with potentially deadly consequences for the Texas coast. (Nat Geo News)

Use MapMaker Interactive’s precipitation layer to put Harvey’s rainfall in perspective.

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit.

Discussion Ideas

Where is Harvey picking up all that moisture it’s dumping in Houston? The warm Gulf of Mexico, of course. “Obviously, Harvey is currently virtually stationary and, unfortunately, close enough to the Gulf of Mexico that it’s able to tap all of that Gulf moisture.”



TEACHERS TOOLKIT

Nat Geo: Harvey May Become the Rainiest Storm in U.S. History—Here’s Why

USA Today: Why Harvey’s future is so uncertain, hard to predict

Nat Geo: MapMaker Interactive—Precipitation and Rainfall

Nat Geo: What is weather?