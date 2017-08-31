Floating Fire Ants Mess with Texas

ENVIRONMENT

They’re more venomous, more aggressive, and “Holy crap. I have never, in my entire career as an ant researcher, seen *anything* like this.” (The Atlantic)

What are fire ants?

Why are floating fire ant colonies more dangerous than terrestrial ant colonies? Floating fire ants “deliver higher doses of venom because they have 165 percent as much venom inside them as normal fire ants. The flooding [makes] them more aggressive and dangerous.” The colonies can also be well-hidden. “Piles of debris can act like islands, where fire ants have congregated during the flood.” “After Hurricane Katrina, Linda Bui, an entomologist at Louisiana State University, remembers seeing evacuees from New Orleans come into a field hospital with bands of unexplained rashes around their legs and waists after wading through floodwaters. ‘They were like something none of the medical professionals had ever seen,’ she says. ‘I was like, ‘Those are literally fire ant stings on top of fire ant stings.’”



How do rescue workers, pest control officers, and everyday citizens fight fire ants? wait. The ants will drown if floodwaters persist, as happened after Hurricane Katrina. insecticide. Pest control agents often inject insecticide in fire ant mounds or insert insecticide-treated bait around the mounds. fish, birds, and insects. As seen in the video above, floating fire ant colonies can fall prey to natural predators. soap. In floating colonies, dish soap breaks the surface tension that keeps the colony afloat, and the ants drown. “Dawn is a not a registered insecticide, but it will break up the surface tension and they will sink,” says Bui, the entomologist.



