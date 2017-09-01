11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… how history’s most prolific explorer felt his way around the world. Read of the week!
… the Hurricane Harvey Book Club is comforting students—and teachers, and parents.
How did Harvey become the rainiest storm in U.S. history?
… the world’s most valuable resource is not oil. It’s data, and that needs to inform how we think about monopolies and trusts.
Is there “trust busting” Silicon Valley firms?
… children are probably more fair than selfish.
… why innovative ecology needs old-fashioned natural history.
What is ecology? What is natural history?
… using a plastic bag in Kenya could cost you $40,000 or four years in jail.
What are the “perils of plastic”?
… a lot of our ideas about bilingual children are total myths.
How do students plan a website in a bilingual classroom?
… fantasy maps are awesome, and fantasy maps are awful.
What does our “guerrilla geographer” think of fantasy maps?
… West Africa may be closer to introducing a single currency.
Will a single currency eliminate hyperinflation like this?
… you can travel through deep time with this interactive Earth.
You can travel to Mars with our interactive globe!