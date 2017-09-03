This Week in Geographic History, September 4 – 10

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.

Tuesday, September 5

TDIGH: International Vulture Awareness Day

Vultures play a critical role in ecosystems yet they are being increasingly threatened by poisoning and habitat loss.

Visual: Photo and video essay about vultures

Background: What is a scavenger?

Activity: Watch this video about Cape vultures and answer the questions.

TDIGH: NASA Launches Voyager I

The spacecraft launched in 1977 explored Jupiter and Saturn, and is now on a mission to explore the interstellar medium.

Visual: Images taken by Voyager

Background: Voyager mission overview and timeline

Activity: Read this blog post about Voyager I and choose one of the video and discussion activities.

Wednesday, September 6

TDIGH: Halley Returns from Voyage

During his 1700 voyage, British scientist Edmond Halley drew the first map with lines to show variation in Earth’s magnetic field.

Map: Magnetic change over time

Background: Magnetism

Activity: Read about compasses. How do compasses interact with Earth’s magnetic field?

Thursday, September 7

TDIGH: London Blitz

Known as “the Blitz,” Nazi Germany’s WWII bombing campaign against Britain began in 1940 and lasted for eight months.

Map: United Kingdom

Background: Interactive timeline: WWII in Europe

Activity: Explore more facts, photos, and videos about the Blitz.

Saturday, September 9

TDIGH: World’s First Computer Bug

The term “bug” originated from computer scientist Grace Hopper’s 1947 discovery that her computer issues were being caused by a moth trapped in the machine’s hardware.

Video: Who is Grace Hopper?

Background: The first computer

Activity: Learn about a famous computer bug that didn’t turn into the threat some people had predicted.