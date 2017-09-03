This Week in Geographic History, September 4 – 10

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.
Check out our Pinterest board for more related resources!
Tuesday, September 5
TDIGH: International Vulture Awareness Day
Vultures play a critical role in ecosystems yet they are being increasingly threatened by poisoning and habitat loss.
Visual: Photo and video essay about vultures
Background: What is a scavenger?
Activity: Watch this video about Cape vultures and answer the questions.
TDIGH: NASA Launches Voyager I
The spacecraft launched in 1977 explored Jupiter and Saturn, and is now on a mission to explore the interstellar medium.
Visual: Images taken by Voyager
Background: Voyager mission overview and timeline
Activity: Read this blog post about Voyager I and choose one of the video and discussion activities.
Wednesday, September 6
TDIGH: Halley Returns from Voyage
During his 1700 voyage, British scientist Edmond Halley drew the first map with lines to show variation in Earth’s magnetic field.
Map: Magnetic change over time
Background: Magnetism
Activity: Read about compasses. How do compasses interact with Earth’s magnetic field?
Thursday, September 7
Known as “the Blitz,” Nazi Germany’s WWII bombing campaign against Britain began in 1940 and lasted for eight months.
Map: United Kingdom
Background: Interactive timeline: WWII in Europe
Activity: Explore more facts, photos, and videos about the Blitz.
Saturday, September 9
TDIGH: World’s First Computer Bug
The term “bug” originated from computer scientist Grace Hopper’s 1947 discovery that her computer issues were being caused by a moth trapped in the machine’s hardware.
Video: Who is Grace Hopper?
Background: The first computer
Activity: Learn about a famous computer bug that didn’t turn into the threat some people had predicted.