11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… what it takes to keep a grocery chain operating during the storm of the century. Read of the week!
… Google Street View can be Aboriginal Street View.
How does our educator get students thinking about the world with Google Street View?
… how snobbery took the spice out of European cooking.
How did capitalism put spice into European cooking?
… descendants of slaves once owned by Cherokees have a right to tribal citizenship.
Should indigenous citizenship shape state policies?
… urban trees save cities millions of dollars.
How can you find urban nature in your city?
… ribosomes are not like factories. The nucleus is not like a brain. Mitochondria are not like power plants.
How can mitochondria help trace human migration?
… Iceland has banned “foreign” horse names.
Icelanders are keeping their volcano names, too—take a look at Eyjafjallajokull.
… how Darwin’s finches respond so quickly to environmental changes.
If they adapt so well, why are they struggling to survive?
… the 5k, not the marathon, is the ideal race.
… interspecies hybrids play a vital role in evolution.
Meet the coywolf, our cutest hybrid.