11 Things We Learned This Week

The Extremely Large Telescope (ELT) is being constructed by the European Space Observatory atop Cerro Armazones, a mountain the Atacama Desert of northern Chile. The ELT will have a whopping 39-meter (128-foot) mirror and should be complete in 2024.
Illustration by ESO/L. Calçada. CC-BY-SA-4.0
What sort of images will the ELT be able to transmit?
Anyone who believes that life is a battlefield full of individual warriors should go out into the meadows … This one is near the Straits of Magellan, Chile.
Photograph by Volkmar K. Wentzel, National Geographic
What living things make their home near yours?
This rich fruit stand in Kabul does not serve the lamb stew that has persisted through Soviet, Taliban, and American forces.
Photograph by Thomas J. Abercrombie, National Geographic
What has the most recent war in Afghanistan accomplished?
Snow leopards inhabit the mountain ranges of Central Asia and rarely descend below 6,000 feet.
Photograph by James L. Amos, National Geographic
How do you track a snow leopard?
Artificial light illuminates Westland, the greenhouse capital of the Netherlands.
Photograph by Luca Locatelli, National Geographic
How are Dutch teachers connecting to the rest of the world?
Customers of bodegas, like this one in Brooklyn, are skeptical that a new vending-machine start-up—called Bodega—will replace the beloved convenience stores.
Photograph by Shawn Hoke, courtesy Flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Do bodegas and other local businesses help define a neighborhood?
New research reports significant declines in the oldest fish in nearly 80 percent of the populations of 63 species of fish, including Atlantic cod.
Photograph by Peter Essick, National Geographic
In what ways are fisheries part of the problem and solution for ocean health?
In the Castello Plan map of 1660, Wall Street is actually a 12-foot tall wall separating New Amsterdam from the wilds of uptown.
Map by Jacques Cortelyou, General Governor of Nieuw Amsterdam, courtesy New York Public Library. Public domain
How would you clean the world’s oldest map?
Woolly rhinos were common throughout northern Europe and Asia until the Ice Age.
Illustration by Charles R. Knight, National Geographic. Public domain
What other weird things went on among dying populations of Pleistocene animals?
Who are some Nobel winners we’d like to forget?
British scientist Francis Crick, left, and his American colleague James Watson revolutionized the field of genetics when they discovered the double-helix structure of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), the genetic blueprint for all living organisms. And then Watson distinguished himself by saying things like “some anti-Semitism is justified” and “our social policies are based on the fact that [Africans’] intelligence is the same as ours—whereas all the testing says not really.” Watson auctioned his Nobel Prize for $4.1 million.
Illustration by Ned M. Seidler, National Geographic
This map of DC incorporates the forthcoming “Purple Line”—which will be light rail, not metro.
Map by MetroMapMaker.com
How do you make the best Metro map?
Like this:
