This Week in Geographic History, September 18 – 24

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.

Tuesday, September 19

TDIGH: ‘Otzi the Iceman’ Discovered

Discovered by hikers in 1991, the “accidental mummy” named Otzi turned out to be more than 5,000 years old.

Map: Otzi discovery site

Background: Surprising facts about Otzi the Iceman, and what he’s teaching us today

Activity: Watch this video about scientists’ work with Himalayan mummies and answer the questions.

TDIGH: Women Gain Full Suffrage in New Zealand

In 1893 New Zealand became the first nation to grant women the right to vote.

Map: Timeline of Women’s Suffrage Worldwide

Context: Women’s Liberation

Activity: Read and discuss highlights from women’s political progress in the U.S.

Thursday, September 21

TDIGH: Malta Gains Independence

The small island nation in the Mediterranean Sea gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1964.

Map: Malta

Background: Timeline of Malta’s history

Activity: Use this interactive map to learn about migrant rescue efforts in the Mediterranean Sea. How does Malta’s geographic position affect its role in the international refugee crisis?

Saturday, September 23

TDIGH: Neptune is Discovered

Neptune was discovered by mathematical prediction in 1846, and is the only planet in our solar system that you cannot see with the naked eye.

Map: The Solar System

Background: The Planets and What is a planet?

Activity: Design and play a trivia game using NASA’s “Neptune: 10 Need-To-Know-Things.”

Sunday, September 24

TDIGH: Armed Escort for Little Rock Nine

In 1957 President Dwight Eisenhower sent federal troops to Little Rock, Arkansas, to ensure that nine African American students were integrated into a previously all-white high school.

Map: School Segregation (2011-2012)

Background: Brown v. Board

Activity: (Warning: Audio contains some strong language.) Listen to “One of the ‘Little Rock Nine’ Looks Back” and discuss the following question: How could the U.S. government have better protected black students who were being forced to integrate schools?