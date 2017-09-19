Did Tiny Algae Doom Mighty Dinosaurs?

SCIENCE

Seventy million years ago, they all came to drink in the rapidly drying river: long-necked sauropods, fierce theropods, crocodiles, lizards, and raven-sized birds. They never left. (Science)

How are animal remains fossilized?

Teachers, scroll down for a quick list of key resources in our Teachers Toolkit.

Discussion Ideas

How do researchers think HABs might have killed so many critters in the Cretaceous community in Madagascar? Much like the whales in Cape Cod, scientists think the animals were quickly suffocated due to toxins present in harmful algal blooms. Although the individual animals died quickly, the Maevarano Formation “bone bed” may be the result of years of HABs that appeared regularly in a river that was a key source of freshwater for the community.



What clues do researchers have that HABs may have been responsible for the Maevarano Formation bone bed? Scientists think the animals died quickly because the fossils include early birds that were “dropped in their tracks” and marine and terrestrial animals found with an arched-back posture, suggesting neck convulsions and perhaps an inability to breathe. This is consistent with the presence of a neurotoxin. The rock in which the fossils were found includes a carbonate layer similar to those left by algae.



What clue might best support the HAB theory for the Maevarano Formation bone bed? Actual algae fossils! These might include chemical traces of the microorganisms in rock layers or other fossils, as well as nice, well-preserved body fossils or trace fossils of algae itself.



TEACHERS TOOLKIT

Science: Did tiny algae fell mighty dinosaurs?

Nat Geo: What is a fossil? reference resource

Nat Geo: Water Quality Degradation in the Ocean activity

NOAA: Harmful Algal Blooms