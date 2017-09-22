11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
… the Great Pacific Garbage Patch could become a sovereign nation. Read of the week!
What is the Great Pacific Garbage Patch?
… Moana is bolstering the Maori language. You’re welcome.
… Australia is trying to build a better coral reef.
Why are coral reefs so important?
… after decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople.
What are the best jobs in the U.S.?
… some doctors are prescribing a walk in the park as good medicine.
Get some ideas of national park therapy yourself!
… sea turtle populations are recovering.
How does our educators help her class track leatherback sea turtles?
… why Danish schools place an emphasis on ‘getting along’.
Do you think this contributes to Denmark being the happiest country on Earth?
… less than six months before the Winter Olympics, South Korea is having trouble selling tickets.
What are the sports of the Winter Olympics?
… size matters when it comes to extinction.
… a medieval porpoise “grave” is puzzling archaeologists.
What’s the difference between a porpoise and a dolphin?