11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …

… the Great Pacific Garbage Patch could become a sovereign nation. Read of the week!

Passport design by Mario Kerkstra

What is the Great Pacific Garbage Patch?

 

 

… Moana is bolstering the Maori language. You’re welcome.

Who are the Maori?

 

 

… Australia is trying to build a better coral reef.

Researchers are breeding the world’s hardiest corals to combat climate change.
Photograph by David Doubilet, National Geographic

Why are coral reefs so important?

 

 

… after decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople.

A student works in the knitting room at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.
Photograph by William Albert Allard, National Geographic

What are the best jobs in the U.S.?

 

 

… some doctors are prescribing a walk in the park as good medicine.

Our doctors have yet to prescribe a trip to Haleakala National Park, Hawaii, but we’d heed their advice if they did.
Photograph by Corey Arnold, National Geographic

Get some ideas of national park therapy yourself!

 

 

… sea turtle populations are recovering.

Leatherback sea turtles like this one are the largest of all living turtles. They are a vulnerable species.
Photograph by Brian Skerry, National Geographic

How does our educators help her class track leatherback sea turtles?

 

 

… why Danish schools place an emphasis on ‘getting along’.

Behold, citizens of the world’s happiest country.
Photograph by Maynard Owen Williams, National Geographic

Do you think this contributes to Denmark being the happiest country on Earth?

 

 

… less than six months before the Winter Olympics, South Korea is having trouble selling tickets.

What are the sports of the Winter Olympics?

 

 

… size matters when it comes to extinction.

Vertebrates in the so-called “Goldilocks zone”—not too big and not too small—seem to fare better than very tiny or very tremendous creatures. The African elephant is the largest land animal on the planet, and a vulnerable species.
Photograph by Chris Johns

What are endangered species?

 

 

… a medieval porpoise “grave” is puzzling archaeologists.

Porpoises were eaten in medieval times, not buried in hallowed graves.
Photograph by Marcus Wernicke, courtesy Wikimedia. CC-BY-SA-4.0

What’s the difference between a porpoise and a dolphin?

 

 

… jellies slumber.

NGS Picture ID:1936625

This lion’s mane jelly is hanging out in Bonne Bay, part of Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland, Canada.
Photograph by David Doubilet, National Geographic

Are jellies solar-powered?

