This Week in Geographic History, September 25 – October 1

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.
Monday, September 25
TDIGH: Sequoia National Park is Created
Created in 1890, the California national park is named for the giant sequoia tree; the world’s largest living organism.
Background: More about redwoods
Activity: Watch this short video about how climate change is affecting California’s sequoias, and answer the discussion questions.
The treaty signed in 1237 established the border between England and Scotland; one of the oldest existing political borders.
Map: The United Kingdom
Context: Brexit
Activity: Choose one of the activities from this lesson on the languages and religions of the U.K. and Ireland.
Thursday, September 28
In 1928 Alexander Fleming discovered one of the world’s most important antibiotics after noticing mold growing in his lab.
Visual: Video about microbes
Background: “The story behind penicillin”
Activity: Watch this video about increasing bacterial resistance to antibiotics. How are antibiotics different from other medications?
Friday, September 29
TDIGH: Tsunami Hits South Pacific
In 2009 a magnitude 8.1 earthquake occurred in the Pacific Ocean, generating a tsunami that devastated the Samoan Islands.
Map: Samoa and American Samoa
Background: Video: Tsunamis 101
Activity: Read about plate tectonics. How does the theory of plate tectonics explain where tsunamis occur? (More info here.)
Sunday, October 1
TDIGH: Yosemite National Park Established
Located in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains, Yosemite is one of America’s oldest national parks, designated in 1890.
Visual: Half Dome
Context: National Parks resources
Activity: Listen to this segment about how Yosemite rangers are using technology to save bears from speeding cars and explore this interactive bear tracker map.