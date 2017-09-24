This Week in Geographic History, September 25 – October 1

Here’s an advance look at some of the “This Day in Geographic History” (TDIGH) events coming up this week. For each date, we’ve matched it with a map or visual, background information, and a classroom activity so you can plan ahead.

Monday, September 25

TDIGH: Sequoia National Park is Created

Created in 1890, the California national park is named for the giant sequoia tree; the world’s largest living organism.

Map: Sequoia National Park

Background: More about redwoods

Activity: Watch this short video about how climate change is affecting California’s sequoias, and answer the discussion questions.

TDIGH: Treaty of York

The treaty signed in 1237 established the border between England and Scotland; one of the oldest existing political borders.

Map: The United Kingdom

Context: Brexit

Activity: Choose one of the activities from this lesson on the languages and religions of the U.K. and Ireland.

Thursday, September 28

TDIGH: Penicillin Discovered

In 1928 Alexander Fleming discovered one of the world’s most important antibiotics after noticing mold growing in his lab.

Visual: Video about microbes

Background: “The story behind penicillin”

Activity: Watch this video about increasing bacterial resistance to antibiotics. How are antibiotics different from other medications?

Friday, September 29

TDIGH: Tsunami Hits South Pacific

In 2009 a magnitude 8.1 earthquake occurred in the Pacific Ocean, generating a tsunami that devastated the Samoan Islands.

Map: Samoa and American Samoa

Background: Video: Tsunamis 101

Activity: Read about plate tectonics. How does the theory of plate tectonics explain where tsunamis occur? (More info here.)

Sunday, October 1

TDIGH: Yosemite National Park Established

Located in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains, Yosemite is one of America’s oldest national parks, designated in 1890.

Visual: Half Dome

Context: National Parks resources

Activity: Listen to this segment about how Yosemite rangers are using technology to save bears from speeding cars and explore this interactive bear tracker map.