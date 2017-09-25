Saving the Great Barrier Reef, One Wetland at a Time

ENVIRONMENT

A large-scale conservation project is underway on an Australian cattle ranch. Its aim: to help save the Great Barrier Reef, 12 miles away. (New Scientist)

Why is ag not so sweet for the Great Barrier Reef?

Runoff is a key contributor to two major threats to the Great Barrier Reef: poor water quality and development. According to our short reference resource on runoff, “Runoff from human activity comes from two places: point sources and nonpoint sources.” Is the runoff impacting the Great Barrier Reef point-source pollution or nonpoint-source pollution? Runoff impacting the Great Barrier Reef is primarily nonpoint-source pollution. Nonpoint source pollution describes water pollution in which runoff is not emptied directly into a waterway. Runoff threatening the Great Barrier Reef may include fertilizers and pesticides associated with agriculture; industrial waste; sewage; litter; car exhaust; and even spilled gasoline from a car. (Impervious surfaces, or surfaces that can’t absorb water—paved surfaces, basically—increase runoff.)



